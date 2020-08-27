 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Postal Dept. Destruction Is A Metaphor
View Comments

Letter: Postal Dept. Destruction Is A Metaphor

The numerous images of trashed postal drop boxes and sorting machines are a metaphor of the Trump administration. The intentional destruction of items essential to the American public mirrors the unprecedented attempts to eradicate much of what makes our society strong.

The Postal Service is the second largest employer in the nation. More than 100,000 veterans, many of whom have disabilities, are in that work force. Countless citizens rely on the timely delivery of bill payments, business and personal communications, and prescriptions. Now this is jeopardized by a huge Trump contributing henchman.

After almost four years in office suddenly Trump worries over the postal financial situation. No, these actions are a brazen attempt to be sure the election is compromised.

My fellow Americans, can you imagine what will be next on the agenda of this wannabe dictator?

Sandra Heater

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News