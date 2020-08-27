Letter: Postal Dept. Destruction Is A Metaphor

The numerous images of trashed postal drop boxes and sorting machines are a metaphor of the Trump administration. The intentional destruction of items essential to the American public mirrors the unprecedented attempts to eradicate much of what makes our society strong.
The Postal Service is the second largest employer in the nation. More than 100,000 veterans, many of whom have disabilities, are in that work force. Countless citizens rely on the timely delivery of bill payments, business and personal communications, and prescriptions. Now this is jeopardized by a huge Trump contributing henchman.
After almost four years in office suddenly Trump worries over the postal financial situation. No, these actions are a brazen attempt to be sure the election is compromised.
My fellow Americans, can you imagine what will be next on the agenda of this wannabe dictator?
Sandra Heater
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
