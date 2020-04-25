Letter: postal service and newspaper delivery

Re: the April 16 article "Don't forget our dedicated postal workers during these times." I am in complete agreement with Courtney Jenkins' opinion column.
The U.S. Postal Service deserves our gratitude and needs our support as a critical service, especially in this time of a health crisis that threatens the safety of postal service workers.
Another unsung hero in the COVID-19 pandemic is the delivery person who delivers my Star and New York Times every day. Receiving newspapers and mail (as well as UPS, FedEx, and Amazon deliveries), makes life in temporary isolation well worth the effort. To all: Be patient and be safe.
Randall S. Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
