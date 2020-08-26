Letter: Postal Service Crisis

The Democrats in Congress want to “infuse” 10 to 25 billion dollars into the Postal Service.
The current national debt is over 26 trillion dollars. The Obama/Biden presidency increased the national debt almost 10 trillion dollars. Wouldn’t it have been nice to have seen that 10 to 25 billion dollars “infused” at that time?
We have continuing unrest in the streets of many of our major cities resulting the loss of life of young black men and billions of dollars in damage; millions of citizens are out of work; businesses have closed, and a pandemic has decimated our population and economy.
I think that the question to be asked is not whether or not there should be a mail-in election, but whether or not there should be a presidential election at all in 2020.
This is a period of national emergency unlike any other.
Have an election, but postpone the presidential election until 2024.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
