 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Postal Service Crisis
View Comments

Letter: Postal Service Crisis

The Democrats in Congress want to “infuse” 10 to 25 billion dollars into the Postal Service.

The current national debt is over 26 trillion dollars. The Obama/Biden presidency increased the national debt almost 10 trillion dollars. Wouldn’t it have been nice to have seen that 10 to 25 billion dollars “infused” at that time?

We have continuing unrest in the streets of many of our major cities resulting the loss of life of young black men and billions of dollars in damage; millions of citizens are out of work; businesses have closed, and a pandemic has decimated our population and economy.

I think that the question to be asked is not whether or not there should be a mail-in election, but whether or not there should be a presidential election at all in 2020.

This is a period of national emergency unlike any other.

Have an election, but postpone the presidential election until 2024.

Bill Kendall

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News