Letter: Postal Service needs emergency funding NOW for November election

Congress must immediately approve funding to ensure a timely processing of mail ballots in November’s election. Granted, the postal service has been on the GAO’s High Risk List since 2009 due to its abysmal financial condition, which has worsened substantially in recent years.
Nonetheless, the COVID pandemic ensures that a substantial number of voters will opt to vote by mail. This past April, former Postmaster Brennan requested multiple billion dollar emergency funding to shore up USPS’s viability. President Trump immediately replaced him with Louis DeJoy, a crony who has been highly critical of USPS and immediately slashed the agency’s operating budget.
This should clearly be a bipartisan issue, as all voters deserve assurance that their vote counts. Congress must immediately pass legislation authorizing emergency funding to guarantee that USPS has the full capability needed to process all mail ballots in a timely manner.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!