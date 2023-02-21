Ever since I was knee-high to a mailbox, I have wondered why mail was delivered on Saturdays. The expense of having a six-day week must be considerable. Now, most of my mail is from organizations that I have already contributed to, but they want more money. If it's not them asking for money, it's other organizations asking for money. If it's not them, it's various businesses trying to sell me something. Almost all of my business transactions are done online. If the mail were delivered one day per week, I could probably cover all of my obligations. I think cutting back the Postal Service could save a lot of money.