Letter: Postmaster DeJoy

Postmaster General DeJoy owns many millions of shares in XPO Logistics. This company does busines with the USPS. Mr deJoy is earning millions still fom this company, all while he savages the USPS. Is it his plan to privatize the USPS. to further enrich himself? I would strongly suggest people mail their holiday cards and packages NOW if they hope for delivery before the holidays, since Mr deJoy has said he will resume his slashing of the USPS after the November elections.
Ann Litsas
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
