Letter: Postpone 2020 Election

Not content with fake and rigged elections, Trump now thinks he can cancel the Nov. election. If he would just use his tiny brain cells he would know that the Constitution bestows the power of delaying elections to Congress. Trump calls himself the War Time President not knowing that two real Presidents, Lincoln and Roosevelt held their elections during a war. Trump nor his base doesn’t remember he claimed weeks before the 2016 election that voters already were going to the polls and the election was stacked against him by the dishonest media pushing “Crooked Hillary”. Now four years later he’s still claiming the election is rigged, that mail in ballots can’t be trusted though he voted by mail. Here is the conundrum; doesn’t it mean the 2016 election was rigged in his favor? Arizona Republican legislature suffers from the same, when microwave fraud was claimed but couldn’t prove it they didn’t realize that perhaps that was why they were always winning.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!