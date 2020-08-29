Letter: Postponement of Federal Election Until 2024

Re: the Aug. 26 letter "Reasons to postpone presidential election."
My first reaction was uncontrolled laughter. I presume the Second World War was not a national emergency according to this rationalization for postponing the election. But then I realized, if there is no election, there is no second term for Trump and Pence. If they are unable to perform their duties because they are no longer in office, then Nancy Pelosi would become President according to the order of succession plan. Although, I expect Trump would attempt to institute Marshal Law or something equally ridiculous to stay in office. Anyway, thanks for a good laugh!
Josephine Abels
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
