 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pot Calling the Kettle
View Comments

Letter: Pot Calling the Kettle

  • Comments

I find it ironic that the Catholic bishops have voted to deny Communion to some church members after turning a blind eye towards 50 plus years of clerical abuse of young men. And no mention of denying communion to those who vocally support capital punishment or wars that don’t seem to end, two other positions which violate church teachings. Maybe the pews would be more full on Sunday if the church cleaned it’s own house first.

Philip Lorge

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News