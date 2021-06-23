Letter: Pot Calling the Kettle

I find it ironic that the Catholic bishops have voted to deny Communion to some church members after turning a blind eye towards 50 plus years of clerical abuse of young men. And no mention of denying communion to those who vocally support capital punishment or wars that don’t seem to end, two other positions which violate church teachings. Maybe the pews would be more full on Sunday if the church cleaned it’s own house first.
Philip Lorge
Oro Valley
