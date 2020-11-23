 Skip to main content
Letter: POTUS 45 LEGACY
We have finally turned the corner as a nation. Our White House gang that couldn't shoot straight made quantum leaps, but largely in the wrong direction. But we learned: Greenland was for sale before from those troublesome Danish; administration briefings are best issued over the roar of Sikorsky Lockheed Martin helicopter rotors; math majors only can keep a running tally of the number of departing cabinet members, media directors, department heads, and golf outings. Fox News became the official administration voice. Bannon, Stone, ,Mannafort,Cohen et.al great administration Americans. Not.

We learned volumes about pandemics ( hoax), investing in irrelevant border walls, the paucity of foreign heads visiting the swamp, belittling Secret Service, CIA, FBI, USPS, Chiefs of Staff, Homeland Security, Savannah Guthrie (of all people) etc.

Aside from applying instant tariffs, cuddling up to despicable dictators, vilifying NFL and NBA players, and, petulantly ignoring presidential etiquette…..the 45th president’s departure is overdue.

He walks out of Washington much as he found it, but worse. Good luck 46.

Baird Thompson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

