Letter: POTUS and Fox News
POTUS and Fox News have hit a new low. Deflecting their ineptness by blaming China and WHO and threatening to defund WHO in the middle of a worldwide crisis is unconscionable.

I knew when South Korea screamed to the world how they successfully contained COVID-19. A handful of countries followed suit. I knew when Italy screamed to the world not to take this lightly, as they did with disastrous results. Meanwhile Fox News and POTUS assured us we were safe and at low risk from this "flu". An epic failure that history will judge harshly.

When America was a great country, we would have been looked to for guidance and leadership. Nations of the world must be collectively shaking their heads and wondering how we fell so far so fast. I'm shaking my head with you.

A shout out to Wisconsin conservative justices. Epic Fail.

Timothy Cook

Midtown

