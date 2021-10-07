Letter: POTUS PARLAY

In Las Vegas combining bets is called a parlay. When that bet wins, it pays very well.
POTUS has a parlay in DC--- combining gigantic infrastructure bill with social spending bill.
One will fix Amtrack, potholes, bridges and airports. The other ensures Social Security, Medicare, Obama Care, Medicaid, college tuition, life benefits to lower and lower middle income families.
The total parlay bet is nearly 5 Trillion dollars. No one is clear on who provides that stake, but the payoff to America is substantial. It's the first major effort since FDR with a nod to LBJ.
Degenerates who bet parlay's know well that the house has a huge edge. Mostly those bets fail.
One problem with POTUS PARLAY if it fails---- it could be another 60-80 years to legislate a similar offer.
Congratulate our elected democrats for waffling thereby ratcheting up the odds to ensure a colossal loss.
BAIRD THOMPSON
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.