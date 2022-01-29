Letter: POV

Dear Friend:
Sorry that your feelings are hurt as you learn more U.S. history.
Eleven million Africans were kidnapped and off-loaded here to be enslaved, beaten, maimed, raped, and murdered by newly settled Europeans.
People here before those Europeans were killed (and scalped for bounties), relocated from ancestral lands, and given infected clothing and inferior food by the government charged with their welfare. Their lands were taken (and retaken if found more valuable than estimated) and their food supplies hunted into extinction to starve them.
Asians suffered near-slavery conditions while building America’s Great Railroads. The Chinese massacre in LA’s Chinatown was but one of hundreds that took place in dozens of cities.
Perhaps your hurt can be assuaged if you help provide jobs, quality health care, and educations to some of the people with real reasons to feel sad. Also, please reconsider your position on Critical Race Theory; read for yourself the law school-level original texts and not any media interpretations of it.
Alex Ward
Oro Valley
