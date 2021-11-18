 Skip to main content
Letter: POV
Letter: POV

Interesting, telling presentation of the flag (as a facemask) by Mr. Gosar. From his perspective (stars on his left), everything is quite fine; the rest of the world sees him upside down or backwards.

Wes Ward

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

