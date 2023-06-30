We have about $150 trillion floating around in America for 130 million people. Divided equally, that’s 1 million dollars for every American. Yeah, right. In actuality, the top 1% hold 32.3%, while the bottom 50% divide up a measly 2.6%! So, who actually supports the US Government? Well, mainstream Americans pay 28.4%/year total taxes, while the 1 percenter pay only 8.2%. We don’t need a ‘War of Poverty’, we need a ‘War on the Wealthy’!