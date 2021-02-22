Letter: Poverty or productive, that is the question

Re: the Feb. 15 article "If kids are our most precious resource, we should say it with cash."
Poverty today or productive citizens tomorrow? Our nation’s price for child poverty is more than any price tag towards a solution.
Robin Abcarian: “Child poverty is expensive. It costs the nation an estimated $800 billion to $1.1 trillion annually in terms of lost adult productivity, the increased costs of crime, and health care… “
Today’s children: tomorrow’s scientists, taxpayers, future members of America’s military. Development of future vaccines; the tax base for infrastructure, schools and public health departments; defense of our country - all depend upon today’s children, tomorrow’s workers.
Not only decency, but selfishness, should move us. Many of us will be alive in the next decades. If child poverty continues to grow, a bleaker future awaits in a nation with a poorer, less educated population. Help each child in poverty today to fulfill their potential and our own lives will benefit.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
