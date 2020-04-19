Letter: Power to the People

So the current occupant of the White House has decided, in the middle of a pandemic to hold funds from the World Health Organization, or WHO. Seriously? I won't waste time pointing out the sheer foolishness of this. All that is needed is looking at the source of this decision. But guess what, people? As a collective group, we don't have to wait for a divided government to see how dangerous this is. We can make our own decisions and as a collective group, put forth our support accordingly. Turns out you can make a direct donation to the WHO. While it is recognized there may have been some initial missteps by the WHO, they continue to dedicate their cause to finding answers and solutions for all countries. Check out their 2019 Novel Coronavirus Strategic Preparedness And Response Plan. Came out in 2019 and is available for download.
Sherri Schamel
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
