Theorem: power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely. Corollary: lack of responsibility causes lack of success. At least two items come to mind. First the internet. The government gave developers the immunity from responsibility so as to help it grow. But now they don’t want to give that up at places like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Second the pandemic. Pharmaceutical companies got immunity from liability to expedite development. But now they don’t want to go back and do the efficacy work to go forward. There are lots of other examples, like Social Security, Medicare, Welfare, Head Start, SNAP (food stamps). Who is responsible to fix these and others. If the answer is no one, they will never get fixed.