Letter: PPP "Loans"

As a local small business owner facing financial difficulties I have been thinking alot about the Cares PPP "loan". The word "loan" is in quotes because it's actually a grant, a gift of funds, if a few criteria are met. Primarily the payment of employees over 8 weeks. It includes an additional 25% of funds on top for rent and/or other expenses. It seems to me that a country with such a sizeable debt perhaps cannot afford to gift close to 350 billion dollars. A low interest loan seems to make more sense. It would provide assistance during the current crisis and prevent unjustified use. In addition, due to the fact that only approximately 1 million small businesses or about 6% of those who applied, received funds from the now depleted PPP "loan" monies, was it perhaps more of a gesture or band aid on a terrible wound?

Joshua Gormally

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

