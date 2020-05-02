Letter: Practice what you preach

Re: the April 28 letter "We can disagree without insulting the other side."
It is both amusing but not so surprising to witness the workings of a Trump supporter's thought process. The April 28 letter "We can disagree without insulting each other" is a case in point.
The writer concludes his letter by stating that "Reasonable folks can disagree without deriding those with whom they disagree," after just having accused the person he disagreed with of displaying "arrogance, ignorance and phony moral superiority." If he's one of the "reasonable folks," why doesn't he heed his own advice?
Sounds like something out of the Trump playbook. It's called hypocrisy.
Jorge Tapia
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
