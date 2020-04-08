Letter: praise for newspapers

Most of us rightfully laud the bravery of our medical workers; I also wish to add praise for those workers who publish our newspaper each day. At this time when information on the pandemic is so important, we need the news more than ever. The paper’s revenues are declining due to loss of advertising, but they soldier on. Thank you Daily Star for your constancy and to your employees who help us stay abreast of the world.
Suzanne Rescigna
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
