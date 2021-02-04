Letter: Praise for Senator Sinema

Several recently printed letters were highly critical of Senator Sinema's vote not to eliminate the filibuster rule. After getting my Masters here at the University of Arizona, I worked in politics and on campaigns for ten years in New York State. In my view Senator Sinema is one of the smartest and savviest politicians we have on our Arizona delegation today. She is always "thinking the long game". I have no inside information as to her thought process or vote. I suspect she clearly realized the huge future risk for Democrats if the filibuster rule was done away with. What would happen if the Democrats lost control of the Senate either in the next election cycle or some future cycle which is certainly a possibility? Without the filibuster rule, Democrats would be defenseless against the GOP's worst social and economic policies. We should all thank our stars that Senator Sinema has the knowledge, foresight and courage to head off this horrific possibility.
Polly Smith
Northwest side
