Letter: Prayer in school - and out

In this article, Howard Fischer of Capitol News Service reported that AZ Senate majority leader Rick Gray (R), stated in debate that the reason mass shootings occur is because children can't pray in school.

To the contrary - children, and their parents, all over the country, are praying in school and out that some individual (who shouldn't even be trusted to carry a bb-gun), doesn't come through the school door spraying bullets from a 100-round magazine attached to an AR-15. No one can stop their prayers, just as many politicians are unwilling to enact reasonable gun safety laws to help stem the carnage.