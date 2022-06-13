 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Prayer in school - and out

Re: the June 1 article "AZ GOP blocks vote on gun background checks."

In this article, Howard Fischer of Capitol News Service reported that AZ Senate majority leader Rick Gray (R), stated in debate that the reason mass shootings occur is because children can't pray in school.

To the contrary - children, and their parents, all over the country, are praying in school and out that some individual (who shouldn't even be trusted to carry a bb-gun), doesn't come through the school door spraying bullets from a 100-round magazine attached to an AR-15. No one can stop their prayers, just as many politicians are unwilling to enact reasonable gun safety laws to help stem the carnage.

Madness.

D. A. Robbins

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

