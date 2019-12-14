Dear Editor:
Looking at Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, I was struck by the provision that when the President is impeached, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court must preside over the trial. There is no provision for another Justice to preside if the Chief Justice cannot preside due to death or disability.
I thus realized that I must pray for the health of Chief Justice Roberts. If he drops out, the trial cannot proceed. The only way to get a replacement Chief Justice would be for the President to nominate, and the Senate to confirm, a new Chief Justice. President Trump would not be obliged to nominate a successor Chief Justice, and presumably would not do so until after the 2020 general election.
I hope the Secret Service is staying close to the Chief Justice.
Very Truly Yours,
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
