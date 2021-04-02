 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Praying away gun violence
View Comments

Letter: Praying away gun violence

  • Comments

This is not the time for prayers! Predictably every time there is a mass shooting the legislative leaders call for a time of prayer. Either prayer doesn’t work or God isn’t listening. Or more cynically God likes thousands of people being killed by gun. Since I don’t believe any of these, maybe God is giving us the opportunity and wisdom to do something about the problem.

The corollary is legislative leaders( Boebert) saying now is not to the time to discuss solutions to curb gun violence. That would be politicizing it. Not talking about it is also politicizing it to stymie any action. Prayer without action is magical thinking. Now is the time to discuss and do something about the epidemic of gun violence in our country. Assault rifles, background checks, regulating sales at gun shows, internet gun sales might be places to start the conversation. Then a prayer of thanksgiving when the mass shootings diminish.

John Kautz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News