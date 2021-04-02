Letter: Praying away gun violence

This is not the time for prayers! Predictably every time there is a mass shooting the legislative leaders call for a time of prayer. Either prayer doesn’t work or God isn’t listening. Or more cynically God likes thousands of people being killed by gun. Since I don’t believe any of these, maybe God is giving us the opportunity and wisdom to do something about the problem.
The corollary is legislative leaders( Boebert) saying now is not to the time to discuss solutions to curb gun violence. That would be politicizing it. Not talking about it is also politicizing it to stymie any action. Prayer without action is magical thinking. Now is the time to discuss and do something about the epidemic of gun violence in our country. Assault rifles, background checks, regulating sales at gun shows, internet gun sales might be places to start the conversation. Then a prayer of thanksgiving when the mass shootings diminish.
John Kautz
Midtown
