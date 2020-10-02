Letter: Pre-covid economy for Hispanics opinion article by Carlos Ruiz

T.hank you for publishing the opinion article by Carlos Ruiz on 9/28/20. What a clear,concise and fact based article reminding Americans what the Trump administration accomplished not only for Hispanics but small business and many Americans pre-covid. What a refreshing article from a local businessman citing just the facts. Perhaps other states can learn a lesson.
Sandra Russell
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
