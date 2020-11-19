 Skip to main content
Letter: Pre-election impariality & joyful Lib-tears
To those (presumably Trumpers) who lament the good vaccine news was not released prior to the election...that’s the whole point. In the interest of a fair election, impartial agencies are supposed to remain impartial. Releasing consequential news AFTER the election, benefits whoever won. WHOEVER won. Releasing consequential news before the election benefits only the incumbent. And speaking of the election...as so many so eloquently stated 4 years ago when Hillary WON the popular vote by millions...Get over it. She conceded immediately. It’s unfortunate Trump (down 5.5 million in the popular vote so far) is disinclined to act with dignity in the interest of our country. How could it not give you pause 4 years ago when Trump stated he would accept the results of the election only if he won? How more Petulant Child can a person get? For the good of our country, please watch other networks...even Fox News accepts that Trump lost.

Susan Miller-Pinhey

Foothills

