Letter: Pre Post Election Politics
What's different between pre and post presidential election political discourse?

Democrat hysteria about voter suppression has been replaced by Republican outrage of voter disenfranchisement.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

