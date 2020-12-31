Letter: Pre Post Election Politics

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
I find it laughable that Teachers are second in line to receive the Covid vaccine “along with other essential workers”! The Teachers have alre…
- Updated
I find it laughable that Teachers are second in line to receive the Covid vaccine “along with other essential workers”! The Teachers have alre…
Letter: Tucson sheriff departments 5 star but in humanity in itself. I didnt vet bis name or id , ut wanted to say thank you
With all the negative press the police have had lately. I wanted to share a positive experiHeence A few nights ago i was sitting at the circle…
I have lived in Tucson since 1968 and I am saddened by the effort to recall Mayor Romero.
Beaten, pummeled, hammered, hacksawed, stapled and cemented into generic submission our beloved Old Pueblo is losing its soul.
This vaccination priority, while generally logical, has one major flaw: it won’t save the most lives. COVID does not kill younger people. Many…
Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …
Re: the Dec. 21 article "Driven by pandemic, protests, Arizona gun sales hit record."
I just don’t understand why so many people think that the U.S. is a democracy. It is not. It is a Constitutional Republic.
Comments may be used in print.