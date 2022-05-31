 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Predictable

The Republican/nra response will be predictable. 22 more dead Americans yesterday and the death count will likely go higher by tomorrow. “Thoughts and prayers, Good guys with guns, Guns don’t kill people, Yadda yadda. Why don’t they just say it? This is just collateral damage, a small price to pay for my second amendment rights to own and use whatever method of mass homicide I choose. This is not personal or home protection anymore, it is a license to commit warfare against innocent people. I fear there will never be too many dead kids to change this sickening pattern. It is long past time to ban assault, fully automatic and ghost weapon sales, enhance background checks, and stop undocumented gun show sales. The Republicans are owned by the nra. After each mass shooting, I keep hoping they will grow some balls and stand up to the nra but alas, I am always disappointed. Only when their children become victims of slaughter might they do the right thing.

Tim Wright

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

