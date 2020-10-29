 Skip to main content
Letter: Predictions leading to reality
“America will be destroyed”. . .just one of the “predictions” being advanced by both Democrat and Republican presidential campaign organizations and, far too often, candidates themselves. Don’t you have to wonder how a presumably rational, intelligent, well-intended campaign organization, having sorted out its most compelling prediction, expect the voting public to accept its view or many of the others as a probable outcome? In this case, destroy America? Really? Think about it. Historically, campaign predictions and a vast majority of campaign messaging have evolved from a marginal basis in fact with questionable odds of becoming real. As an aside, they’re very much like campaign promises, many leading nowhere. However, you might also wonder how an informed, intellectual electorate processes prediction after prediction and emerges enlightened, prepared to make the better or best choice possible when casting their vote. Think about that, too. Then vote.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

