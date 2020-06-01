Letter: Preisdent Trump

To President Trump,
Please, just shut up and sit down.
Thank you
Bill Baker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
To President Trump,
Please, just shut up and sit down.
Thank you
Bill Baker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.