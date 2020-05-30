Letter: Prepare now for future issues

The best time to prepare for the next pandemic is now. When the next one starts, the last thing anyone should be doing is rushing to the store and mingling with the crowds while engaging in a tug-of-war with a stranger over a maxi-pack of toilet paper.
The solution to that undesirable behavior involves doing away with toilet paper. Adding a bidet seat to a conventional commode is relatively inexpensive and used properly, it precludes the need for toilet tissue.
It is also much better environmentally. No forests are exterminated by tissue manufacturing. Recycling water isn't contaminated by fibrous waste. Hydrocarbons aren't expended by its distribution.
Additionally, bidet seats are much better at performing TP's intended function. Many have seat heaters which is welcoming on a cold night.
Most people currently have time on their hands, so now is the perfect time to utilize that time wisely.
Rick Cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!