Letter: Prepare To Be Modulated

Some online news reporters--I've noticed it more with international news--deliver their accounts using what used to be called an "fm radio" voice, a frequency modulated voice that blended with the "easy listening" music. Today's FM-styled newscasters maintain a lilting, lyrical tone, and all things good and bad are related with the same dreamy rhythm, and softly misplaced inflections. Things around the world seem to be smoothed out. It may be the chill vanilla tone of global awareness. Prepared to be modulated. It's just not as bad, the way they tell it.

Hal Hill

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

