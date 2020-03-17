Letter: Preparing for the future

The coronavirus is a good example of how our world and nation need to be better prepared for the future. We can’t keep thinking bad things won’t happen. We need science to inform of us about viruses, diseases, air pollution and global warming. Global warming, as science indicates, continues to threaten our quality of life. As a nation, we must address this climate crisis seriously. Just as the coronavirus is causing havoc on our health, economic and financial stability, so is climate change. The medical field is dedicated to finding cures and vaccines. Scientists are dedicated to solving climate change. It’s time our politicians start dedicating themselves to reducing carbon emissions. We know putting a price on carbon will lower fuel consumption and stimulate innovation. Finding a vaccine for the coronavirus will take time, but reversing climate change will take decades. To prepare for a safer future we need to use scientific facts to guide our actions. This builds stability in a world full of uncertainty.
Maggie Kraft
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.