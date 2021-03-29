 Skip to main content
Letter: Pres. Biden criticism
Let me start with some basic arithmetic. A writer complained that the stimulus check wasn't $2000. Well Con stimulus, thus a total of gress approved a $600 check which came while someone else was in office, but president Biden got Congress to approve a $1400 stimulus, thus a total of $2000.

As to vaccinations, how many people are refusing to get vaccinated, like military and all the conspiracy types. Not On Biden. If he mandated vaccines, think of the uproar.

The border wall was never part of what the American public wanted, only the fear mongers afraid of their shadows who didn't care about ruining the border ecosystems. as to National Guard and fences around the Capital, if the previous administration had done the job and stopped insurrection and destruction by white terrorists, such problems could have been nipped in the bud.

Some sanity has been released on America, not fear and hate. Open your eyes.

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

