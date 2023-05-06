Within days of becoming President, Joe Biden signed executive orders reversing President Trump's border policies, with the exception of Title 42. That included reversing Remain in Mexico, halting further construction of the border wall, ending asylum agreements with Central American countries, ending pressure on Mexico to secure its southern border with Guatemala, etc. The result, about 5 million have entered illegally or circumvented Border Patrol apprehension. Hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied children have entered. In February, Tucson Border Patrol Chief John Modlin testified before Congress that in FY 2022, there was a 257% increase in encounters in the Tucson Sector, that the cartels control human smuggling, that many migrants apprehended thought the border under Biden was open, and that many are previously deported felons. Title 42 is expiring and in preparation, Biden has announced tougher policies. Too little too late! The AZ Daily Star has had little criticism of Biden's border policies compared to their previous almost weekly articles by Tim Steller and Curt Prendergast attacking Trump's policies. Google them.