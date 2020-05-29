Letter: Pres. Trump's tax record

Presidents and their voters often disagree over policies, and that’s just part of the democratic process. We vote and elect new representatives by way of our choice, and that’s the American principle. How do we choose a candidate? Very simply: we consider his/her ability and competence for the office, the likelihood that the candidate will represent us well as voters, will communicate with us transparently, and will demonstrate DECENCY. There must be a moral compass in the person which convinces us to entrust her/him with our vote. Fighting tooth and nail to keep bank and tax records from public viewing is not really a legal issue, but a matter of decency. It means that Pres. Trump has something to hide, and he is trying to prevent us, voters, from knowing about it. While I reject many of Trump’s policies, which is ok, what I really hate about him is his lack of ethical principles and honesty. Whom has he not yet insulted in the world?
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
