Letter: Prescient Advice from a Brit

On the day our state is scheduled to be visited by the most vile, corrupt, incorrigible and contemptible human being this country has ever voted into public office, I thought it would be appropriate to remind the Star’s readers of the shrewd quote delivered by U.S. Representative and Vice Chair of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, Liz Cheney, during the hearing on July 21 when she quoted Ronald Reagan’s most ardent ally, Margaret Thatcher: “Let it never be said that the dedication of those who love freedom is less than the determination of those who would destroy it.”

Tim Kennedy

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

