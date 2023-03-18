It seems like the Big Pharmaceutical Companies are now the Drug Pushers in the 21st Century. They fill our Commercial Advertising on TV at an ever increasing rate. You spend more time now listening to their drug side effects, or disclaimers, than the actual commercial. They are also spending Billions of Dollars yearly in advertising revenues to convince you that you need a new drug. No Thank You, to most of these drugs.

Ever since 1997, our Country is the only Country in the World (besides New Zealand), to allow Direct To Consumer Advertising of Big Pharma Drugs. Think about that for a while. It seems like Drug Companies are creating symptoms or conditions, so they can offer a drug for your malady. Who knew I was going to have "Bulging Eye Disease" or "Restless Leg Disorder". Go Figure. Just Say No to Drugs (if you can) .

David Keating

Northeast side