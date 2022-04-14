Letter: Prescription Drug Prices

I shouldn’t have to dread going to the pharmacy whenever I’m prescribed a new medication. But I do. And so do countless others in Arizona and across the country. Even with insurance, I know from experience that a five-day prescription for C-difficile costs $400 out of pocket and a shingles shot $200. And there’s no telling what new medicines will be required next.

I appreciate Senator Mark Kelly’s persistence in working to get affordable drug pricing legislation on the table. Back in August 2021, Kelly co-introduced an amendment to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and he signed on to a letter calling on Senate leadership to include Medicare Rx negotiations in their reconciliation package.

Few Republicans support measures to lower prescription drug prices, having been unduly influenced by big pharma companies. That is why we need to stand up for ourselves and make our voices heard by calling our Senators and Representatives and pressuring them to make drug prices affordable for everyone.

Jan Counts

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

