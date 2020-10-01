 Skip to main content
Letter: Presedential Debate
Letter: Presedential Debate

As a retired United States Army Officer with combat experience, I conclude I would not follow the current Commander in Chief even to a mud wrestling event. His behavior and lack of any courtesy toward the moderator or Joe Biden in the debacle I witnessed last night, can not be condoned. The current occupier of the highest office in the land should exhibit leadership skills that are above reproach. What I saw last night was a bombastic assault on America. None of the questions put forth to the President were answered. When Joe Biden was asked to respond, he was verbally assaulted with with derogatory comments and childish outbursts from the President. Joe Biden knows what a debate is, the President does not even know how to spell the word. The enablers and handlers of this President are not doing their job, unless this is how they want this man to behave. Any citizen, veteran or non-veteran, could not possibly take this President seriously.

John Babicz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

