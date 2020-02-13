Letter: Preserve Utah's National Monuments
Letter: Preserve Utah's National Monuments

Just north of the Arizona border in Utah lies one of the wildest, most awe-inspiring landscapes in the lower forty-eight states: the national monuments of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase. Unfortunately, two years ago the Trump Administration redrew the boundaries of these monuments so that Bears Ears was reduced by 85% and Grand Staircase by 50%. Now, the Interior Department wants to open this land to grazing, drilling and mining.

Bears Ears contains numerous cultural artifacts as well as rare petroglyphs and sensitive Native American cultural sites. Grand Staircase is home to 75 million-year old dinosaur fossils. Both have slot canyons, stupendous rock formations and breathtaking vistas.

You can comment on this issue by contacting the Department of the Interior and Utah’s senators, Mitt Romney and Mike Lee.

In the meantime, drive to southern Utah to experience these gems before they are marred by commercial development.

Peter Bourque

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

