Letter: President Ahab's Emotionally Impulsive Obsessions

If you want to better understand the emotionally impulsive obsessions of Donald Trump, I recommend you see the Rogue Theater presentation of Moby Dick. While Captain Ahab is obsessed with the White Whale he seeks to destroy, Trump is obsessed with destroying the major accomplishments of his predecessor in the White House. Trump was obsessed with and was a prominent leader in the racist anti-Obama “Birther” conspiracy theory purporting Obama’s African birth. Ahab's obsession is so powerful that he is able to convince his entire crew, including the otherwise rational First Mate Starbucks, to follow him on his ultimately suicidal mission which destroys his ship and all but one of the crew.
Beware of how Captain Trump, First Mate McConnell, the Fox News Sirens and the intimidated Republican crew allow their obsessive anti-Obamaism drive the Ship of State and its Constitution to ruin!
Michael A Zaccaria
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.