Letter: President and economy are different

Every sector of business in this country has been hurt by the coronavirus, but none has been devastated more than the travel and entertainment sector, in which the President and his family are heavily invested. Some analysts have said it will take years to recover, others have opined that in New York City as many as one of five hotels will never re-open.
Mr. Trump is perhaps the most forceful leader insisting on reopening our economy despite warnings from medical and scientific experts. Many others have followed his lead. But why did the President use his bully pulpit to press so hard for reopening the business of our country? Is it really of such great importance that it is essential even if many get sick and some die? Or is it that his own empire is on the line and his own personal economy rather than that of our country as a whole is in peril?
Harry Peck
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
