The impeachment hearings confirmed for me that Trump will use every means possible to further his own interests. In this particular instance he tried to use funds authorized by Congress to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia, to assist himself in his run for re-election. He tried to use American foreign aid to force the new President of Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation into Vice President Biden and his son Hunter. Doing the investigation (according to Ambassador Sondland) was not necessary, only the public announcement which would harm his opponent. It is illegal, by law, custom, and the constitution to ask or accept foreign help to further a domestic political career.
The President did wrong and should be impeached. My preference would be impeachment, followed by removal from office. But if that is not to be, then impeach him, and we will remove him from office in 2020, and he will be known forever as Donald J. Trump, impeached president.
He has besmirched himself and the country.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
