 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: President Biden and COVID-19 Isolation

  • Comments

Presidential candidate Joe Biden spent almost the entire 2020 presidential campaign isolated in his basement. That strategy was a roaring success ... he was elected President.

I read today that Mr. Biden has come out of isolation from his mild case of COVID-19.

I was hoping that Mr. Biden would remain in isolation for the duration of his term as President, with the expectation that his isolation strategy might help his Presidency enjoy some success, too.

Alan Kohl

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: A phony Elector

Jim Lamont lied when he tried to pass as a Arizona Elector!! He was in with the trump liar's to overturn the election in Arizona!!! There were…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News