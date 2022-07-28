Letter: President Biden and COVID-19 Isolation

Presidential candidate Joe Biden spent almost the entire 2020 presidential campaign isolated in his basement. That strategy was a roaring success ... he was elected President.

I read today that Mr. Biden has come out of isolation from his mild case of COVID-19.

I was hoping that Mr. Biden would remain in isolation for the duration of his term as President, with the expectation that his isolation strategy might help his Presidency enjoy some success, too.

Alan Kohl

Northwest side