Letter: President Biden Most Powerful Man in the World

Pres. Biden has to be the most powerful man in the world. According to some, he is responsible for worldwide inflation; the war in Ukraine causing rising gas prices; the immigration problems in the USA, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Mexico and elsewhere; the worldwide companies taking time to get geared back up after a worldwide pandemic; the shipping problems out of China; the future worldwide food shortage caused by the war and more. I guess he should just wave his magic scepter and make it all go away. That should please the people that live in never- never land. Or maybe their favorite politician has a stronger magic wand?