This is a letter to all the “Biden” doubters. Hey you guy’s, check out Joe! How about flying to Ukraine, very long flight, then a 10 hour train ride to Kiev. Wonderful uniting, speech. Guess what, doubter’s, the world saw a decent moral man, getting it done! Not an “old man” over 80. No younger person, could have shown, the President’s strength and the United State’s power, better than Joe!