Letter: President Biden

President Biden
I can’t believe that a duly elected President (Joe Biden) has said that “no amendment is absolute.”
Has he not read or doesn’t he believe in our founding documents ?
Was giving women the right to vote not absolute? Was unreasonable search and seizure not absolute ?
Was our right to bear arms not absolute ? The right to defend our selves, family and property not absolute ? Was getting rid of slavery not absolute ? I could go on Ad Infinitum !
Wake up President Joe, get your wits about you ! How can you say that no amendment is absolute ? Have you not lived in Washington long enough to realize that your America revolted against Tyranny ? B
Are you a Monarch ?
Amending our Constitution is so difficult to accomplish that each amendment is absolute !
You can take that one to court !
Rich Barnes
East side
