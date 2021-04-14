 Skip to main content
Letter: President Biden
I can’t believe that a duly elected President (Joe Biden) has said that “no amendment is absolute.”

Has he not read or doesn’t he believe in our founding documents ?

Was giving women the right to vote not absolute? Was unreasonable search and seizure not absolute ?

Was our right to bear arms not absolute ? The right to defend our selves, family and property not absolute ? Was getting rid of slavery not absolute ? I could go on Ad Infinitum !

Wake up President Joe, get your wits about you ! How can you say that no amendment is absolute ? Have you not lived in Washington long enough to realize that your America revolted against Tyranny ? B

Are you a Monarch ?

Amending our Constitution is so difficult to accomplish that each amendment is absolute !

You can take that one to court !

Rich Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

