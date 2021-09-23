Letter: President Biden

When asked if you are better off than 10 months ago, the answer is a resounding no! The Dunkirk of Afghanistan was a poorly planned and executed and Biden did not keep his word to American citizens residing there. The Administration will not enforce current immigration laws and the result is that hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants have been allowed to enter this country. Unfortunately, we will foot the bill for many years to come. Inflation is raging, hurting the poorest of us the most. Energy prices have risen steeply, particularly gasoline. The poorly conceived and rush to green energy has put our existing grid system in peril. And worst of all, Biden will not answer a question without permission of “they?” and Kamala Harris is ineffective and in witness protection. Even though he pledged to be the great uniter, are we actually better off? And what will happen to taxes?
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.